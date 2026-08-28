Donovan (concussion) traveled with the Mariners to Toronto as his team begins a road trip, Daniel Kramer of MLB.com reports.

Donovan reported improvement with his concussion symptoms earlier this week, and him being cleared to travel with the club is a good sign. The infielder is eligible for activation Saturday, and there's a good chance he's ready to go that day. Donovan has been limited to 39 games this season due to injuries, but he's been productive when on the field with a .277/.371/.409 batting line.