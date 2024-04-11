Donovan went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Wednesday's 4-3 loss to the Phillies.

Donovan entered Wednesday 0-for-11 with two walks over his previous three games. He connected in his second at-bat, tying the game with a solo shot in the third inning. The 27-year-old has started six of the last seven games in left field, but he could move to second base once Lars Nootbaar (ribs) and Willson Contreras (hand) are able to play at their respective positions. The ripple effects of the Cardinals getting healthier could also result in Nolan Gorman at designated hitter more often. Donovan is batting .256 with two homers, eight RBI, eight runs scored and eight runs scored through 12 contests as the team's primary leadoff hitter, so it's unlikely his playing time drops off.