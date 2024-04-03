Donovan was removed from Wednesday's game versus the Padres after getting hit by a pitch, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Donovan became the fourth Cardinal to get hit by a pitch Wednesday when he took a 95-mph sinker off his elbow during the top of the eighth inning -- his second HBP of the game. He remained in to run the bases but was replaced in left field by Mike Siani before the bottom half of the frame. The severity of Donovan's injury is unknown, but getting hit by two pitches may prompt a day off Thursday versus Miami at the very least.