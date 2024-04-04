Donovan (elbow) won't be in the lineup for Thursday's game against the Marlins, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Donovan was hit twice by pitches during Wednesday's loss to San Diego and had to be removed from the game after taking a sinker off his right elbow. He has played in left field most often to begin the season, so Alec Burleson and Mike Siani will likely receive an increase in playing time while Donovan is out.