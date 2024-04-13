Donovan went 3-for-4 with a triple, one RBI and two runs scored in Friday's 9-6 win over the Diamondbacks.

Donovan took a turn at designated hitter in Lars Nootbaar's first game back from a rib injury. Defensively, Donovan is better suited to play second base than Nolan Gorman, and that's likely how the Cardinals will line up against right-handed pitchers going forward. Donovan is batting .298 with two home runs, nine RBI, 10 runs scored, four doubles and a triple over 13 contests as the leadoff hitter. He's also been caught stealing on his only attempt this season.