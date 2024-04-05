Donovan (elbow) is expected to return to the lineup Saturday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
Donovan was dealing with bruising and lingering pain after being hit by pitches in the elbow and bicep early in the season. He sat Thursday as a result, but he isn't expected to miss further time.
