Kennedy was claimed off waivers by the Cardinals on Wednesday.

Kennedy, 25, played in 40 games at the major-league level for the Diamondbacks from 2022-23, slashing .206/.293/.299 with one home run. He was most recently in the Athletics organization after they claimed him off waivers, but he didn't appear in the big leagues with them. Kennedy posted an .887 OPS with five homers in 101 contests at the Triple-A level this season and is likely headed back to the minors to start 2024.