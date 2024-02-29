The Tigers claimed Kennedy off waivers from the Cardinals on Thursday.

Kennedy was DFA'd by St. Louis on Tuesday to make room for Brandon Crawford, and Kennedy will now look to make a name for himself in Detroit. The 25-year-old owns a .592 career OPS through 123 big-league plate appearances, but he slashed .318/.444/.481 with Arizona's Triple-A affiliate in 2023. Kennedy will likely return to Triple-A to begin the new season, but he could play for the Tigers at some point if his bat stays hot in the minors. Andre Lipcius was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.