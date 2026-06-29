Mariners' Buddy Kennedy: Headed to Seattle

Kennedy was traded from the Giants to the Mariners in return for cash Sunday, Justice delos Santos of The San Jose Mercury News reports.

Kennedy was designated for assignment by San Francisco earlier in the day, and he will now join the Mariners organization. The 27-year-old went 0-for-7 with a walk and three strikeouts over seven contests with the Giants in early June. Kennedy has posted a far more impressive .321 average with eight home runs, 33 RBI, 40 runs scored and five stolen bases over 184 at-bats across 48 contests with Triple-A Sacramento, and he'll likely report to Triple-A Tacoma with his new squad.