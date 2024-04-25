Kennedy went 1-for-4 with a run scored, an RBI and a stolen base in Wednesday's 7-5 loss to the Rays.

Getting the start at second base and batting seventh with Tampa Bay southpaw Tyler Alexander set for a bulk relief outing, Kennedy swiped his first career base in the majors while collecting his second hit since his promotion. The 25-year-old has supplied a homer and four RBI in four games, and he could spot in around the Tigers' injury-weakened infield more often than expected if he continues to produce.