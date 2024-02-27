Kennedy was designated for assignment by the Cardinals on Tuesday, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The move frees up a spot on the 40-man roster for the addition of Brandon Crawford. Kennedy was a waiver claim from the Athletics earlier this offseason and will now go through the waiver process again.
