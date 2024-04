Kennedy went 1-for-2 with a home run, three RBI and a walk in Sunday's win over Minnesota.

Kennedy brought home a run with a sacrifice fly in the first inning before drilling a two-run shot in the third. It was his first MLB home run since the 2022 campaign. The 25-year-old slashed .288/.354/.509 with nine extra-base hits in 15 games with Triple-A Toledo prior to being called up Saturday.