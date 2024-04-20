The Tigers recalled Kennedy from Triple-A Toledo on Saturday.
With Gio Urshela (hamstring) headed to the injured list, Kennedy will come up from the minors to add depth to Detroit's infield unit. Matt Vierling has served as Urshela's replacement at third base since he was injured during Friday's game, but Kennedy could see a few starts on days Vierling rests or plays in the outfield.
