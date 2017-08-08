Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Goes eight strong for eighth win

Martinez (8-9) allowed two runs on six hits while striking out seven batters through eight innings during Monday's win over Kansas City.

After a sterling start to the season, Martinez posted a disappointing 5.82 ERA through his previous six outings, so Monday's showing was a welcomed rebound. There is definitely still cause for modest concern, but with a 3.52 ERA, 1.19 WHIP and 9.6 K/9 for the campaign, Martinez should still be viewed as a go-to fantasy asset in all settings. He projects to start against the Braves at Busch Stadium next.

