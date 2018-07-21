Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: May only miss one start
Interim manager Mike Shildt said the club is "super optimistic" that Martinez (oblique) will miss just one turn through the rotation after being placed on the 10-day DL retroactive to Friday, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Langosch also added that Martinez felt the oblique pull during Thursday's game while lunging for a line drive in the fifth inning. If all goes according to plan and Martinez is able to recover quickly from this oblique strain, he will be available to return from the disabled list as soon as July 30 against the Rockies.
