Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Nearing mound work
Martinez (shoulder) is throwing from 120 feet and could resume mound work next week, Jenifer Langosch of MLB.com reports.
Martinez has returned to St. Louis to continue his rehab work as he appears to be nearing the latter stages of throwing on flat ground. The 27-year-old still has no official timeline for his return, while the team is expected to decide in mid-April whether he will work in a starting or relief role.
