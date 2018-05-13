Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: No activity yet
Martinez (lat), who went on the disabled list Thursday, is not yet participating in any type of physical activity, Jay Paris of MLB.com reports.
The Cardinals ace surprisingly hit the DL two days after working five innings in a loss to the Twins. Given Martinez's importance to the team, it's likely that an especially cautious route is taken with the lat injury, which presumably impacts his entire throwing motion, delivery and velocity.
