Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Posts sixth save despite run
Martinez allowed one run on three hits with a strikeout during the ninth inning to earn a save in a 6-5 victory against the Pirates on Wednesday.
The veteran allowed three singles, but he induced a groundout with the tying run at third base. He is 6-for-8 in save opportunities with a 3.18 ERA. Martinez is also 2-1 with a 1.15 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 22.2 innings this season.
