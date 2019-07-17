Cardinals' Carlos Martinez: Posts sixth save despite run

Martinez allowed one run on three hits with a strikeout during the ninth inning to earn a save in a 6-5 victory against the Pirates on Wednesday.

The veteran allowed three singles, but he induced a groundout with the tying run at third base. He is 6-for-8 in save opportunities with a 3.18 ERA. Martinez is also 2-1 with a 1.15 WHIP and 23 strikeouts in 22.2 innings this season.