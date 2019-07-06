Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Keeps bat hot
Fowler went 3-for-5 with a solo home run and an RBI triple in Friday's 9-4 win over the Giants.
Fowler did his damage against the Giants' bullpen, singling and scoring in fifth inning before lacing a triple in the seventh and swatting the solo shot in the ninth. The big night lifts Fowler's line to .254/.360/.435 with 10 homers, 32 RBI and 33 runs scored in 78 games. The triple was the first one of the season for the outfielder.
