Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Reaches base four times in win
Fowler went 2-for-3 with a home run, two walks and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Cubs.
Fowler ended the regular season on a high note after entering the game in a 1-for-26 slide. He led off the first inning with a walk and came around to score the Cardinals' first run, then drilled a two-run homer to center field in the second frame. The 33-year-old concludes 2019 with a .238/.346/.409 slash line while setting career highs with 19 homers and 67 RBI in 150 games.
More News
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Situated on bench•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Homers, earns platinum sombrero•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Plates two from leadoff spot•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Leadoff success continues•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Thriving in leadoff role•
-
Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Reaches base four times•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early outfield rankings for 2020
The top five picks in most every 2020 draft figure to be outfielders, but how does the position...
-
Early shortstop rankings for 2020
Shortstop just seems to get better and better, and it's now a position where you're likely...
-
Early third base rankings for 2020
In the juiced ball era, every position is deep. But none is as deep as third base, where revealing...
-
Waivers: Hampson comes through
Turns out Jose Ramirez's injury wasn't a season-ender after all. Is he worth a gamble for the...
-
Week 27 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The final week of the regular season presents many unknowns. But Scott White says it's best...
-
Week 27 Preview: Two-start pitchers
In the final week of the regular season, probable pitchers are mere suggestions. Scott White...