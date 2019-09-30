Cardinals' Dexter Fowler: Reaches base four times in win

Fowler went 2-for-3 with a home run, two walks and two RBI in Sunday's win over the Cubs.

Fowler ended the regular season on a high note after entering the game in a 1-for-26 slide. He led off the first inning with a walk and came around to score the Cardinals' first run, then drilled a two-run homer to center field in the second frame. The 33-year-old concludes 2019 with a .238/.346/.409 slash line while setting career highs with 19 homers and 67 RBI in 150 games.