Carlson (ankle) will begin a rehab assignment Tuesday, John Denton of MLB.com reports.
Carlson has been running and taking swings from both sides of the plate since Monday, but he's still a few days away from returning to game action. The team didn't indicate how long it plans to keep Carlson on assignment, but he could return ahead of the Cards' next homestand June 9.
