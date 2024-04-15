Carlson (shoulder) was expected to hit off a tee Monday and will progress to soft toss this week, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

The outfielder is in the very early stages of his ramp-up after being shut down for over two weeks following a March 29 cortisone injection in his left shoulder. He will need to advance to batting practice and ultimately face high velocity before the team can start plotting out the when and where of a minor-league rehab assignment.