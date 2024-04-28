Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Carlson (shoulder) will report to Triple-A Memphis on Tuesday or Wednesday to begin a rehab assignment, John Denton of MLB.com reports.

Carlson is finally ready to test himself in an uncontrolled game setting after he completed an extensive ramp-up program as he works his way back from an AC joint sprain in his left shoulder, which he suffered late in spring training. Given that he's been on the 10-day injured list throughout the first month of the season, Carlson will presumably stick with Memphis throughout the coming week before potentially making his 2024 big-league debut the following week. Whenever he's activated, Carlson will likely unseat Mike Siani as the Cardinals' everyday center fielder, a role that Carlson should hold at least until Tommy Edman (wrist) is ready to come off the IL.