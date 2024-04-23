Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol said Carlson (shoulder) took batting practice from both sides of the plate Monday and could start a minor-league rehab assignment within days, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

The Cardinals are expected to re-evaluate Carlson on Tuesday to see how he responded to his latest live BP session, but if his left shoulder isn't causing any issues, the 25-year-old could be cleared for game action. Carlson appears further along in his recovery from the shoulder injury than Tommy Edman does in his recovery from wrist surgery, so Carlson could end up settling in as St. Louis' primary center fielder if he beats Edman back from the 10-day injured list.