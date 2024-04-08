Carlson (shoulder) has yet to be cleared to begin baseball activities, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Carlson is still working on strengthening his left shoulder as he comes back from a sprained AC joint. Victor Scott has struggled, but Lars Nootbaar (ribs) is nearing a return and Tommy Edman (wrist) is progressing, so Carlson's window for starter's at-bats might have closed by the time he's healthy.