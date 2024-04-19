Carlson (shoulder) has taken swings from both sides of the plate during batting practice and has also resumed throwing, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Carlson is still reportedly feeling pain during his right-handed swing, but he seems to be making solid progress overall in his recovery. The Cardinals still have not set a timeline for the 25-year-old's return, but he will almost certainly have to embark on a rehab assignment before he makes his season debut.