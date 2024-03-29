Carlson received a cortisone injection in his left shoulder Friday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

Jones will rest over the next few days before ramping up his activity. He was placed on the 10-day IL on Wednesday after sustaining a sprained AC joint in his left shoulder when he collided with Jordan Walker in the outfield March 25. Victor Scott got the start in center field Opening Day on Thursday with Carlson, Lars Nootbaar (rib) and Tommy Edman (wrist) all on the IL.