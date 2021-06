Sosa (leg) went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs in a win over the Diamondbacks on Monday.

The valued utility player was given the weekend off after exiting Friday's game early with cramps, and the downtime apparently did him some good. The multi-hit effort was Sosa's first since June 14, while the two-bagger marked the 25-year-old's first extra-base hit since he launched his first career home run against the Reds on June 4.