Sosa is out of the lineup for the first game of Monday's doubleheader with Atlanta, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Sosa went 4-for-18 with a home run, a stolen base, two RBI and three runs while making five starts in the Phillies' past seven games, but he'll be back on the bench for the first game of Monday's twin bill. Despite the uptick in playing time of late, Sosa still looks to be viewed as a utility man and doesn't have a direct path to an everyday spot in the lineup.