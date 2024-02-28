Phillies manager Rob Thomson expects Sosa (foot) to return to the lineup Thursday, Corey Seidman of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.
Sosa was a late scratch from Wednesday's lineup due to a bruised left foot which occurred when he fouled a ball off the area. However, it sounds like he could have played, if needed, and will only miss one day of action.
