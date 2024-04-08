Sosa went 2-for-2 with a solo home run and an additional run batted in Sunday against the Nationals.

Sosa made his first appearance in over a week, filling in for Bryson Stott -- who got the day off -- at second base. He delivered his first long ball of the campaign, tagging MacKenzie Gore for a solo homer in the fifth frame. He only got two looks at the plate, with Stott coming in to replace Sosa in the eighth inning. The utility player should continue to play sparingly, but he's a decent bat when in the lineup.