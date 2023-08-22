Sosa went 2-for-4 with a triple and a two-run homer in Monday's 10-4 win over the Giants.

Sosa put the Phillies ahead 3-1 with a two-run blast off of Sean Manaea in the second inning before picking up his second triple of the year in the fourth. It's an encouraging effort for Sosa, who's now 4-for-6 over his last three games, though he's retreated to a utility role since Bryce Harper's taken over as the Phillies' primary first baseman, moving Alec Bohm back to third. Overall, the 27-year-old Sosa is batting .252 with eight homers, 28 runs scored, 23 RBI and a .721 OPS across 228 plate appearances this season.