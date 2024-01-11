Sosa signed a one-year, $1.7 million contract with the Phillies on Thursday to avoid arbitration, Scott Lauber of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

Sosa hit .251 and managed a .720 OPS with 30 RBI through 299 plate appearances in 2023. While last season ended up being one of Sosa's best at the plate, his role remains limited due to the presence of Bryson Stott, Alec Bohm and Trea Turner in Philadelphia's infield.