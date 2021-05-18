Cabrera, who fired 1.2 scoreless innings during which he allowed three hits and a walk while recording two strikeouts in a loss to the Padres on Sunday, now has five consecutive scoreless appearances spanning 6.2 innings.

The left-hander has whittled his ERA and WHIP down to 2.21 and 1.08, respectively, in the process and is also now up to six holds for the season. Cabrera has also already matched 2020's tally of 19 appearances and projects to continue in a high-volume later-inning role, making him a valuable commodity in formats that count holds.