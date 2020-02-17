Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Competing for closing job
Gallegos will receive the opportunity to compete for the Cardinals' closer job in spring training, Derrick Goold of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
The wide-open battle also includes John Brebbia, Alex Reyes and Ryan Helsley, among others, though any competition for the ninth-inning vacancy could come to a quick end if the Cardinals shift Carlos Martinez -- who is getting the opportunity to fight for a rotation spot -- back to the bullpen. If Martinez's shoulder can hold up to starting duty, however, Gallegos would probably represent the most alluring fantasy target in the St. Louis bullpen, though the ample reliable relief arms on hand could prompt manager Mike Shildt to take a committee approach to save situations. Gallegos notched only one save in 2019 but still had utility in mixed leagues thanks to his dazzling ratios (2.31 ERA, 0.81 WHIP, 11.3 K/9).
