Gallegos (shoulder) is listed among the Cardinals' available relief pitchers for Monday's Grapefruit League game against the Marlins, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.

According to John Denton of MLB.com, Gallegos is scheduled to pitch an inning out of the bullpen Monday, an indication that he's fully moved past the right rotator cuff tendinitis that resulted in him being shut down for the final two weeks of the 2023 season. Though he's saved between 10 and 14 games in each of the past three campaigns, Gallegos may find himself in more of a pure setup role in 2024 if closer Ryan Helsley is able to stay healthy.