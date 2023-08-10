Gallegos picked up the save Wednesday against the Rays, striking out one over a scoreless inning.

It's Gallegos' first save since Jordan Hicks was dealt at the trade deadline. It appeared that the 31-year-old right-hander would be first in line for save opportunities until Ryan Helsley's (forearm) return, though he's been splitting the job with JoJo Romero so far. Gallegos has now gone nine straight appearances (10.1 innings) without allowing a run, striking out 11 in that span. His ERA is down 3.45 with a 1.02 WHIP and 47:9 K:BB across 47 innings this season while racking up nine saves and 15 holds.