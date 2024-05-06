The Cardinals placed Gallegos on the 15-day injured list Monday with a right shoulder impingement.

Gallegos' move to the IL comes one day after he failed to record an out while surrendering three earned runs on three hits en route to taking his first loss of the season in the Cardinals' series finale with the White Sox. Considering Gallegos allowed four runs while recording zero outs in his appearance before that March 30 in Detroit, his injury might have been bothering him for a while. He'll be eligible to come off the IL on May 21.