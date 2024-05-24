Gallegos (shoulder) will throw a bullpen session Saturday, Lynn Worthy of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.
Gallegos continues to progress through the right shoulder impingement that landed him on the injured list May 6. A successful session Saturday could put the 32-year-old right-hander on track for a rehab assignment and a return to the Cardinals' bullpen shortly thereafter.
