Gallegos (shoulder) is scheduled to throw in a rehab outing with Triple-A Memphis on Thursday night and will have another on Sunday, Daniel Guerrero of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

After completing the two rehab appearances, Gallegos's next step will be to throw in back-to-back outings. The righty landed on the 15-day injured list in early May due to a right shoulder impingement. In his first rehab game May 31, he pitched a perfect inning with a strikeout. Prior to the injury, the veteran reliever had allowed 12 runs in nine innings and now the Cardinals will look to make sure he is sharp after a handful of rehab outings before being activated.