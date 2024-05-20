Gallegos (shoulder) will throw another bullpen session Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.
It will be his third since going on the injured list two weeks ago with a right shoulder impingement. Gallegos could continue with his mound work after that or perhaps will be cleared to begin a rehab assignment. It sounds like he might be ready to rejoin the Cardinals' bullpen in late May or early June.
More News
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Shelved with shoulder impingement•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Stuck with first loss•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Snags win Friday•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Picks up first win•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Notches save against LA•
-
Cardinals' Giovanny Gallegos: Set for spring debut•