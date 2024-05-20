Share Video

Gallegos (shoulder) will throw another bullpen session Tuesday, Jeff Jones of the Belleville News-Democrat reports.

It will be his third since going on the injured list two weeks ago with a right shoulder impingement. Gallegos could continue with his mound work after that or perhaps will be cleared to begin a rehab assignment. It sounds like he might be ready to rejoin the Cardinals' bullpen in late May or early June.

