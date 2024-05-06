Gallegos (2-1) failed to record an out Sunday versus the White Sox, allowing three runs on three hits to take the loss.

Gallegos hadn't pitched since allowing four runs without recording an out versus the Tigers on Tuesday. He was already on shaky ground before this recent stretch of dreadful pitching -- Sunday's outing puts him at a 12.00 ERA and 2.33 WHIP with a 13:7 K:BB over nine innings this season. He's still managed a save and two holds, but Gallegos has been leapfrogged by Andrew Kittredge and JoJo Romero for high-leverage duty in the Cardinals' bullpen.