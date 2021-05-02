Gallegos was credited with his fourth hold in a win over the Pirates on Saturday, firing a perfect eighth inning during which he recorded two strikeouts.
Gallegos got 10 of 16 pitches into the strike zone during an easy inning. The hard-throwing right-hander has now put together five consecutive scoreless efforts, a span during which he's notched two holds and recorded a save.
