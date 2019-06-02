Flaherty didn't factor into the decision in Saturday's 7-4 win over the Cubs, giving up two runs on four hits over five innings while striking out eight.

Solo homers by Anthony Rizzo and Jason Heyward accounted for all the damage against Flaherty, and a more than three hour rain delay ended his night after 77 pitches (56 strikes). The right-hander will take a 3.76 ERA and 73:20 K:BB through 64.2 innings into his next start Friday -- a road rematch with the Cubbies.