Flaherty (0-2) took the loss Monday against Cleveland, allowing two runs on six hits and one walk over six innings. He struck out six.
Flaherty struggled with the Guardians' power, yielding three extra-base hits, including a solo homer in the sixth frame to Jose Ramirez. While the veteran righty has been an excellent source of strikeouts with 56 K's through 42 innings, he hasn't been as dominant in the run department but still owns a 3.86 ERA and has walked merely six batters. Flaherty will likely take the mound Sunday against the Astros for his next start.
