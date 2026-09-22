Flaherty (forearm) will be activated from the 15-day injured list and pitch during this weekend's series against the Pirates, Cody Stavenhagen of The Athletic reports.

He could follow either Justin Verlander (hamstring/hip) on Saturday or River Ryan on Sunday in a piggyback role, as neither Verlander nor Ryan are stretched out to handle a full workload. Flaherty's stamina isn't built up, either, but was scheduled for a 2-to-3-inning simulated game this past Saturday. The right-handed hurler has been sidelined late July due to right forearm flexor inflammation.