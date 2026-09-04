Tigers manager A.J. Hinch said Friday that Flaherty (forearm) could begin a rehab assignment with Triple-A Toledo this weekend, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

Flaherty has progressed well of late as he ramps up his throwing progression, and he could test things out in a game setting soon. The veteran right-hander has been sidelined since late July with right forearm flexor inflammation. Flaherty could need a couple rehab appearances before rejoining the Tigers' rotation later this month.