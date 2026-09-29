Flaherty (forearm) was reinstated from the 15-day injured list Sunday and struck out one batter while allowing one hit and no walks over two scoreless innings in the Tigers' 4-2 loss to the Pirates in the season finale.

Flaherty, who had been on the shelf since July 21 due to right flexor inflammation, made a pair of rehab appearances with Triple-A Toledo before being cleared to rejoin the Tigers ahead of the season finale. Since he wasn't fully stretched out for a starting role, Flaherty ended up making his first appearance out of the bullpen since the 2023 campaign. The 30-year-old righty is scheduled for unrestricted free agency this winter.