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Tigers' Jack Flaherty: Throwing, but lacks clear return date

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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The Tigers announced Friday that Flaherty (forearm) has increased the intensity and distance of his throwing progression, MLB.com reports.

Flaherty doesn't appear to have been cleared to start throwing off a mound just yet as he works his way back from right flexor inflammation, so he looks like he could still be at least a couple of weeks away from potentially returning from the 15-day injured list. Since he's been on the shelf for less than a month, the right-hander probably still has time to get stretched back out for a starting role, but he'll need to avoid any setbacks while he builds up.

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