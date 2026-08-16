Tigers' Jack Flaherty: Throwing, but lacks clear return date

The Tigers announced Friday that Flaherty (forearm) has increased the intensity and distance of his throwing progression, MLB.com reports.

Flaherty doesn't appear to have been cleared to start throwing off a mound just yet as he works his way back from right flexor inflammation, so he looks like he could still be at least a couple of weeks away from potentially returning from the 15-day injured list. Since he's been on the shelf for less than a month, the right-hander probably still has time to get stretched back out for a starting role, but he'll need to avoid any setbacks while he builds up.