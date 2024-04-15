Flaherty pitched 6.1 innings, allowing three runs on six hits and two walks while striking out eight in Sunday's 4-3 win over the Twins. He did not factor into the decision.

Flaherty was tagged for two runs in the second inning before giving up solo homer to Christian Vazquez in the fourth frame, accounting for the final tally on his ledger Sunday. The right-hander was able to pitch into the seventh inning for the first time in 2024, notching a season-high seven punchouts. The performance was his second quality start in three outings this year and Flaherty will look to keep it up in his next projected start Friday on the road in Minnesota.